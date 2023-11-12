FHP: Motorcyclist dies after multi-car crash in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A motorcyclist has died after a five-car crash in Volusia County on Saturday.

Troopers said the crash happened just after 1:40 p.m.

According to a news release, a Nissan Rogue was traveling eastbound on East International Speedway Boulevard, west of West Parkway.

A Harley-Davidson motorcycle, Jeep Cherokee, Jeep Wrangler, and Ford Mustang were stopped at a red light.

Investigators said the Nissan did not stop and hit the motorcyclist, causing a chain reaction.

The 73-year-old man driving the motorcycle was taken to Halifax Hospital, where he died.

FHP said the Nissan driver, Jeep Cherokee driver and passenger suffered minor injuries. The Jeep Wrangler driver and the Ford Mustang driver were not injured and stayed at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

