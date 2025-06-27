Magic jump up to draft Frenchman Noah Penda

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic drafted French forward Noah Penda with the second pick in the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft.

Penda is listed at 6′8′' and played as a forward the last three seasons in France.

Penda and Orlando’s first round pick Jase Richardson out of Michigan State will be introduced on Friday afternoon at the AdventHealth Training Center.

welcome to the O, Noah Penda 🪄 pic.twitter.com/MmCrOd7ZFi — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) June 27, 2025

