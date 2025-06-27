Local

Magic jump up to draft Frenchman Noah Penda

NBA Draft Basketball Prospective draft picks gather on stage for a photo before the first round of the NBA basketball draft, Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) (Adam Hunger/AP)

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic drafted French forward Noah Penda with the second pick in the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft.

Penda is listed at 6′8′' and played as a forward the last three seasons in France.

Penda and Orlando’s first round pick Jase Richardson out of Michigan State will be introduced on Friday afternoon at the AdventHealth Training Center.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read