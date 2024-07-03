Magic surprise kids of Joe R. Lee Boys & Girls Club

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic had a great surprise for kids from the Joe R. Lee Boys & Girls Club on Tuesday afternoon at the Kia Center practice court.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The Orlando Magic and Ticketmaster along with Magic guard Anthony Black surprised the kids with scholarships to attend a Magic basketball camp. The camp will take place the week of July 8 courtesy of Ticketmaster.

Each kid on Tuesday also got a swag bag that included a Dri-FIT shirt, shoes, shorts, and a Magic basketball. Magic Community Ambassador Bo Outlaw was also part of the surprise on Tuesday.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group