Magic top Nuggets 124-119 to win fifth straight game

ORLANDO, Fla. — Franz Wagner scored a team-high 27 points, Paolo Banchero added 23 points and the Orlando Magic beat the defending champion Denver Nuggets 124-119 to win their fifth straight game.

The Magic outscored the Nuggets 42-31 in the final quarter to complete the second-half comeback.

Wagner scored 24 of his 27 points in the second half to will the Magic to the win.

Orlando (10-5) is off to its best start in more than a decade. The Magic host the Boston Celtics November 24 in the final group stage game of the NBA In-Season Tournament.

Nikola Jokic finished with yet another triple-double, recording 30 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists for the Nuggets.

