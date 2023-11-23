Magic top Nuggets 124-119 to win fifth straight game

ORLANDO, Fla. — Franz Wagner scored a team-high 27 points, Paolo Banchero added 23 points and the Orlando Magic beat the defending champion Denver Nuggets 124-119 to win their fifth straight game.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
The Magic outscored the Nuggets 42-31 in the final quarter to complete the second-half comeback.
Wagner scored 24 of his 27 points in the second half to will the Magic to the win.
good dub— Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) November 23, 2023
good grubbbbb 🍗 https://t.co/AFTusIOuIC pic.twitter.com/O5Qrj39Mec
Orlando (10-5) is off to its best start in more than a decade. The Magic host the Boston Celtics November 24 in the final group stage game of the NBA In-Season Tournament.
Nikola Jokic finished with yet another triple-double, recording 30 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists for the Nuggets.
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2023 Cox Media Group