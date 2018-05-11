  • Maitland home heavily damaged in fire

    By: Kelly Healey

    MAITLAND, Fla. - A home in Maitland was heavily damaged in an early-morning fire, authorities said.

     

    The fire broke out at the home on Ventris Avenue at about 6 a.m.

     

    No injuries were reported.

     

    The Red Cross is helping three residents search for a place to stay.

     

    The investigation is ongoing.

