Maitland home heavily damaged in fire

MAITLAND, Fla. - A home in Maitland was heavily damaged in an early-morning fire, authorities said.
The fire broke out at the home on Ventris Avenue at about 6 a.m.
No injuries were reported.
The Red Cross is helping three residents search for a place to stay.
The investigation is ongoing.
We're now live in #Maitland following a house fire off Ventris Ave ---> fire crews tell me the fire started in the back of the home, everyone is safe @WFTV pic.twitter.com/MYPOJwEchy— Sarahbeth Ackerman (@SAckermanWFTV) May 11, 2018
