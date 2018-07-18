  • Man, 54, shot to death in Ocala, police say

    By: Kelly Healey

    OCALA, Fla. - A 54-year-old man shot and killed in Ocala Tuesday night, police say.  

    Police said they responded to a call at the Parkside Garden apartments on South Pine Avenue and Silver Springs Boulevard where they found Cornelius Lewis suffering a gunshot wound.

    Lewis was taken to a hospital where he died.

    The gunman remains at large.

    Anyone with information is asked to call 352-369-7000. Tips can remain anonymous.

