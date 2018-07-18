Man, 54, shot to death in Ocala, police say

OCALA, Fla. - A 54-year-old man shot and killed in Ocala Tuesday night, police say.
Police said they responded to a call at the Parkside Garden apartments on South Pine Avenue and Silver Springs Boulevard where they found Cornelius Lewis suffering a gunshot wound.
Lewis was taken to a hospital where he died.
The gunman remains at large.
Anyone with information is asked to call 352-369-7000. Tips can remain anonymous.
VICTIM IDENTIFIED: The homicide victim has been identified as Cornelius Lewis, DOB: 6/22/64. Next of kin has been notified. If you have any information regarding this case please call Detective Dustin Todd 369-7170. We offer our sincere condolences to the family of Mr. Lewis. https://t.co/zP4qG5ztkH— Ocala Police Dept (@ocalapd) July 18, 2018
