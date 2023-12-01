Man accused of deadly crash in Apopka that killed boy, 8, indicted on multiple charges

APOPKA, Fla. — The man accused in a car crash that killed an 8-year-old boy has been indicted on a long list of charges, including first-degree murder.

Apopka police said Marcus Williams was speeding away from another crime when he crashed into a car carrying Jayden Miranda-Ramos and his family.

Jayden died and his mother was badly hurt.

Read: Cost of housing top issue for Florida voters ahead of 2024 election, poll shows

The state filed a notice requesting enhanced punishment if Williams is found guilty since he has a long criminal history.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group