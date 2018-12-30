Man accused of groping 10-year-old girl at Volcano Bay, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A South Carolina man is accused of groping a 10-year-old girl visiting from Brazil in the rapid river attraction at Volcano Bay, according to an arrest report.
Harry Booth, 26, was arrested Friday and is facing a molestation charge, jail booking logs show.
According to the arrest report, the girl was floating in the TeAwa The Fearless River attraction, a lazy river with a fast current and rapids, when Booth broke off from a group of people toward her.
The girl told police, through an interpreter since she does not speak English, that the man moved toward her intentionally and touched her inappropriately in the water, the report states.
She told police she did not believe it was accidental, the report states.
An officer asked the girl why she didn’t say anything to the man. She said it was because she knew he wouldn’t understand her, according to the report.
An officer interviewed Booth and described him as “evasive” in the report.
Booth was taken from the water park to the Orange County Jail.
