Man accused of stealing license plate reading camera in Mount Dora

MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Police in Mount Dora said they didn’t have any trouble tracking down a man accused of stealing a traffic camera.

Officers said the stolen camera was working at the time and recorded the whole thing.

The device also has a GPS tracker that led officers to the man’s house.

They said they found the camera inside the home and arrested the man.

Police say the $13,000 camera was a part of an intersection reading license plates.

