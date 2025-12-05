Man accused of stealing license plate reading camera in Mount Dora

MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Police in Mount Dora said they didn’t have any trouble tracking down a man accused of stealing a traffic camera.
Officers said the stolen camera was working at the time and recorded the whole thing.
The device also has a GPS tracker that led officers to the man’s house.
They said they found the camera inside the home and arrested the man.
Police say the $13,000 camera was a part of an intersection reading license plates.
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2025 Cox Media Group