Man admits to stalking ex-girlfriend for months, watching her sleep, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Volusia County said a man was arrested after he admitted to stalking his ex-girlfriend for months.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy spotted 20-year-old Jalen Vallejos walking through a neighborhood late at night, attempting to hide his face.

Deputies said Vallejos was carrying a knife, lock-picking tools, and had a ski mask and gloves in his possession.

Investigators said Vallejos told them that he was on his way to his ex-girlfriend’s home to watch her while she slept, something he claimed to have been doing regularly for the past six to eight months.

Vallejos also admitted to deputies that he vandalized her home in April, and that he feared his actions might escalate.

The situation became more alarming when deputies searched the truck he was driving and found a backpack containing duct tape, wire cutters, spray paint, and a sledgehammer.

Vallejos is now facing multiple felony charges, including aggravated stalking

