Troopers: Man arrested after leaving dog tied to fence along I-75 as Hurricane Milton approached

The former owner of a dog that was tied to a fence along Interstate 75 has been arrested, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said they rescued the dog ahead of Hurricane Milton’s landfall after several drivers called to report him tied up on the side of I-75.

Troopers said Giovanny Garcia was arrested and charged with aggravated animal cruelty.

If convicted, he could face up to five years in prison.

The dog is now in Tallahassee and will be adopted with its new name, Trooper.

