Man arrested after spry painting over pro-Palestinian messages on I-95, troopers say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — New dashcam video shows Florida Highway Patrol arresting a man accused of painting over pro-Palestinian messages on I-95.

Troopers say they caught Yoni Maimon with a can of spray paint in his hand.

It happened in Fort Lauderdale in January, but videos were just released of Maimon’s arrest.

After he was handcuffed, he tried to explain that he didn’t create the graffiti and he was trying to get rid of it.

The case was turned over to the Broward County State Attorney, who dropped the case.

