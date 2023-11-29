Man arrested after valet attendant carjacked at gunpoint in Winter Park Village, police say

WINTER PARK, Fla. — Police in Winter Park said a valet attendant was carjacked at gunpoint.

Officers said the incident happened Tuesday around 7:26 p.m. in the Winter Park Village.

The attendant told police he was parking a red Chevrolet Corvette when the suspect threatened him with a gun and fled in the vehicle.

Read: Mount Dora double-murder cold case remains unsolved three years later

Officers said Javon Hines was spotted in the stolen vehicle on Lee Road and ran from law enforcement on foot.

Police said Hines was taken into custody.

Watch: Search continues for missing mother of three in Mount Dora

Officers said there were no injuries reported.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group