Man arrested after woman and her friend killed in Orlando shooting, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police in Orlando said two women are dead after a domestic-related shooting over the weekend.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. Sunday at the Village Springs Apartments on Cinderlane Parkway.

Police said two women were found suffering from gunshot wounds when officers arrived.

Both victims were transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where they later died from their injuries, officials said.

Investigators said the suspect, Eliette De Jesus Marquez, was in a relationship with one of the victims and the second victim was her friend.

Police said Marquez fled the scene on foot but was later arrested.

Marquez has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

