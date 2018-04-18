  • Standoff with police ends peacefully after man throws fridge through Apopka motel window

    By: Michael Lopardi , Elyna Niles-Carnes

    APOPKA, Fla. - A standoff at an Apopka motel briefly shut down Main Street, police said.

    Police were called to the Regency Inn at 228 W. Main St. around 8 a.m. Wednesday after receiving reports that someone was barricaded there with a gun, police said.

    The man was taken into custody around 3 p.m. and the situation ended peacefully, police said.

    The Apopka police chief told Channel 9's Michael Lopardi that a tenant at the motel called police after a confrontation with the unnamed suspect.

    Some of the neighboring motel rooms were evacuated during the standoff, police said.

    At one point, the man started throwing items out of the room, including a refrigerator that was tossed through the window.

    Anyone with information regarding any Apopka crimes is urged to contact the Apopka Police Department or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

