Man arrested in fatal shooting of 17-year-old girl at Orlando apartment complex

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - An 18-year-old man was arrested Thursday in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old girl at an apartment complex in the Rosemont neighborhood, the Orlando Police Department said.

    Police said Carrevious Davis fatally shot Tatyanna Semion on July 10 at the Aventura Apartments near Cinderlane Parkway and North Orange Blossom Trail.

    Davis was charged with second-degree murder and contributing to the delinquency of a child.

    The shooting remains under investigation.

    No other details were given.

