Man arrested in fatal shooting of 17-year-old girl at Orlando apartment complex

ORLANDO, Fla. - An 18-year-old man was arrested Thursday in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old girl at an apartment complex in the Rosemont neighborhood, the Orlando Police Department said.
Police said Carrevious Davis fatally shot Tatyanna Semion on July 10 at the Aventura Apartments near Cinderlane Parkway and North Orange Blossom Trail.
Related Headlines
Read: Family, friends gather to remember 17-year-old girl found dead in Orlando apartment
Davis was charged with second-degree murder and contributing to the delinquency of a child.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Read: 17-year-old girl shot dead in Orlando apartment complex
No other details were given.
Check back and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 4 for live updates on this developing story.
BREAKING: @OrlandoPolice have arrested someone for the death of 17yo Tatyana Semino. #WFTV @WFTV #BREAKING #crime #orlando pic.twitter.com/mw206ymugk— Megan Cruz (@MeganWFTV) July 18, 2019
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}