Man arrested in Sanford after arranging to have sex with minors, police say

SANFORD, Fla. - A man is facing charges after police said he drove from Daytona Beach to Sanford to have sex with two girls, one 9-year-old and the other 11.
Officials with the Sanford Police Department said Harris Carvel was communicating with an FBI agent that he thought was the father of the children after he responded to an online ad.
Carvel expressed interest in the two children and arranged to meet at a residence to engage in the encounter, according to police.
Police arrested Carvel after his arrival at a predetermined location in Sanford without incident and transported him to the John E. Polk Correctional Facility, according to officials.
A search of his vehicle found a bag of condoms and Jolly Ranchers, according to an arrest report.
Carvel faces one count of obscene communication for traveling to meet after use of a computer to lure a child.
