Man arrested for trafficking a minor in Mount Dora

MOUNT DORA, Fla. — The Mount Dora Police Department arrested a man for human trafficking on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025.

In October 2024, MDPD became aware of a minor female who was a victim of human sex trafficking.

After further investigation, MDPD identified Kendrick Jersome Tate out of Mount Dora as their suspect.

On Feb. 19, 2025, MDPD obtained an arrest warrant for Tate and charged him with human trafficking for commercial sex acts on a child under 18 and sexual battery on a child over 12 but under 18 years.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with more information is asked to call MDPD at 352-735-7130.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group