Phillies’ Alec Bohm sues parents, claims they took money from his accounts for themselves

The MLB season is only days old, but one player is already making headlines off the field.

Philadelphia Phillies Alec Bohm is taking his parents to court over money.

Bohm filed a lawsuit on March 25, claiming that his parents took money from his accounts, which they managed, and used it to pay their expenses.

The third baseman claimed that his parents froze him from four accounts, and “converted a sizable amount” of money from the accounts “to their own use,” Fox News reported.

The accounts were set up as limited liability companies, The Associated Press reported.

The accounts were used for investing in securities or real estate. The MLB player’s attorney also accused his parents of taking money from The Alec Bohm Foundation, according to the AP.

His parents, Daniel and Lisa Bohm, denied wrongdoing, speaking through their lawyer, that they are “deeply saddened by the allegations” and will defend themselves, the AP reported.

They said he has access to the accounts and that they’re paying off his expenses, which were charged to their credit cards, Fox News reported.

The lawsuit asks not only that the parents return control of the accounts to their son, but also that they pay at least $3 million in damages and retain an accountant to track all funds transferred from the accounts to ones they controlled.

Bohm played in the Phillies opener against the Texas Rangers and hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning. He declined to comment on the suit, telling reporters after the game, “I’m not going to address any personal matters right now. I’ll answer any questions about the game,” according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

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