  • Man critically injured in shooting near Cocoa park

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    COCOA, Fla. - A man was critically injured Friday evening in a shooting near Stradley Park, the Cocoa Police Department said.

    The shooting was reported at about 9:30 p.m. on Rosetine Street, police said.

    Investigators said the victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

    "The area around the shooting is currently secured and officers are detouring traffic in order to protect the crime scene," the agency said in a Facebook post.

    The identities of those involved haven't been disclosed.

    The shooting remains under investigation.

    No other details were given.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.
