Man critically injured in shooting near Cocoa park

COCOA, Fla. - A man was critically injured Friday evening in a shooting near Stradley Park, the Cocoa Police Department said.
The shooting was reported at about 9:30 p.m. on Rosetine Street, police said.
Investigators said the victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
"The area around the shooting is currently secured and officers are detouring traffic in order to protect the crime scene," the agency said in a Facebook post.
The identities of those involved haven't been disclosed.
The shooting remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
