Man dies, 2 others hurt in head-on crash in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly crash in Volusia County.

The crash happened around 11:20 p.m. Monday on State Road 40 and US Highway 17.

Troopers said a 28-year-old man from Fort Wayne, Indiana, crashed head-on into another vehicle.

The Indiana man died at the scene, officials said.

Two Ocklawaha residents were in the other car, and both were seriously injured in the crash.

Troopers said it’s unclear why the Indiana man traveled onto the wrong side of the road and crashed into the other driver.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

