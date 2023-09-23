Man dies after crash on I-4 in Osceola County, FHP says

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A 36-year-old man has died after a crash in Osceola County Friday evening, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to a news release, the crash happened around 9:30 p.m.

Troopers said a Honda CRV was traveling westbound on Interstate 4, approaching mile marker 64.

Investigators said the man crossed the median and walked into the westbound lanes, causing the Honda driver to hit the pedestrian.

The driver of the Honda, a 27-year-old man, was not injured and stayed at the scene.

FHP said they are still investigating the crash.

