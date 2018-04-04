Man dies after swallowing 7 grams of cocaine during arrest in Milton

MILTON, Fla. - An inmate died after swallowing 7 grams of cocaine during his arrest in Milton, the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
The man, whose name was not released, was arrested on charges of driving with a suspended license and having a controlled substance in a vehicle, the news release said.
During his arrest, the man placed something in his mouth, but the deputy was unable to determine what he swallowed, deputies said.
The release said that when they arrived at the jail, the man was taken to the jail's medical facility “due to an unidentified item possibly being ingested.”
After being booked into the jail, the man was placed in a “close watch” area where he was consistently monitored, the release said.
At about 5:45 a.m., the man told authorities he had consumed 7 grams of cocaine during the traffic stop and he was not feeling well, investigators said.
The inmate was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Division is investigating.
