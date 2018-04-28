  • Man dies after being pulled from water at Daytona Beach

    By: Jason Kelly

    DAYTONA BEACH, Fla - A man drowned Friday afternoon at Daytona Beach, Volusia County Beach Safety said.

    Lifeguards pulled a man and a woman from the ocean at about 4:30 p.m. near the International Speedway approach, Capt. Tamra Malphurs said.

    The woman and the unresponsive man were taken to a hospital, where the man died, Malphurs said.

    The two were visiting from another country. Their identities haven't been disclosed.

    "We were searching for a possible third person missing in the surf, but it has been confirmed there is not a missing person," Malphurs said.

    Hazardous rip currents are expected throughout the weekend.

    In all, lifeguards in Volusia County rescued 12 people from the ocean Friday.

    No other details were given.

