Man dies after being pulled from water at Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla - A man drowned Friday afternoon at Daytona Beach, Volusia County Beach Safety said.
Lifeguards pulled a man and a woman from the ocean at about 4:30 p.m. near the International Speedway approach, Capt. Tamra Malphurs said.
The woman and the unresponsive man were taken to a hospital, where the man died, Malphurs said.
The two were visiting from another country. Their identities haven't been disclosed.
"We were searching for a possible third person missing in the surf, but it has been confirmed there is not a missing person," Malphurs said.
Hazardous rip currents are expected throughout the weekend.
In all, lifeguards in Volusia County rescued 12 people from the ocean Friday.
No other details were given.
