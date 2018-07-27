Man fatally shot at Orange County gas station

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was fatally shot Thursday evening at a gas station, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.
Investigators reported hearing gunfire at about 10 p.m. at the 7-Eleven store on West Landstreet Road and South Orange Blossom Trail, Orange County Lt. Bob Padilla said.
Deputies discovered the man's body at the convenience store while another deputy chased a driver who was speeding away, Padilla said.
"After a vehicle pursuit, the driver was secured and the passenger, who had fled from the vehicle, was apprehended a short time later," he said.
The gunman's motive is unknown.
The shooting remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
OCFR says one person was shot @WFTV pic.twitter.com/iSXbZuEAlG— Samantha Manning (@SamanthaWFTV) July 27, 2018
Waiting for more info on nature of investigation @WFTV pic.twitter.com/MEuUOcVPqI— Samantha Manning (@SamanthaWFTV) July 27, 2018
Orange County Sheriff’s deputies responding to an incident at this 711 on OBT near Lamd Street @WFTV pic.twitter.com/cbOewSVCkB— Samantha Manning (@SamanthaWFTV) July 27, 2018
