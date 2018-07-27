  • Man fatally shot at Orange County gas station

    By: Jason Kelly

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was fatally shot Thursday evening at a gas station, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

    Investigators reported hearing gunfire at about 10 p.m. at the 7-Eleven store on West Landstreet Road and South Orange Blossom Trail, Orange County Lt. Bob Padilla said.

    Deputies discovered the man's body at the convenience store while another deputy chased a driver who was speeding away, Padilla said.

    "After a vehicle pursuit, the driver was secured and the passenger, who had fled from the vehicle, was apprehended a short time later," he said.

    The gunman's motive is unknown.

    The shooting remains under investigation.

    No other details were given.

