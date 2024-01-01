Man firing gun from Marion County home shot by deputies, sheriff says

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said a man is in the hospital after being shot by deputies.

The incident happened just after noon on Saturday on Southwest 19th Avenue near Ocala.

Investigators said a man was firing a gun inside and outside of his home.

After a long standoff, investigators said the man came out of his home, fired shots into the air, and then pointed a gun at deputies.

That’s when they returned fire.

At last check, the man was in serious condition at a hospital.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now investigating, which is standard with law enforcement-involved shootings.

