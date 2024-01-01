3 men injured following shooting in Titusville, police say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Titusville police are investigating a shooting that injured three men over the weekend.

According to a news release, police responded to an apartment complex parking lot for reports of shots fired around 4:45 p.m. Sunday.

Police officers arrived at Prairie Lane and discovered two adult men with apparent gunshot wounds.

Police said another man, who had fled the area, was found shot on Gibson Street.

Read: Man firing gun from Marion County home shot by deputies, sheriff says

The three victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are still looking for the suspect or suspects involved.

If you have any information about the incident, contact the Titusville Police Department at 321-264-7800.

Read: Leesburg police searching for teen suspect in fatal shooting

You can also submit an anonymous tip by contacting Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS. You may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

See a map of the location below:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group