  • Man found shot dead in car in Orange County

    By: Sarah Wilson , Sarahbeth Ackerman

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 31-year-old-man was found shot dead in his car in the middle of the road in Orange County early Monday morning, according to Orange County deputies.

    Deputies said the man had gunshot wounds to the torso and was unresponsive when they arrived on scene near the intersection of South Orange Blossom Trail and Landstreet Road.

    Related Headlines

    Orange County Fire Rescue transported the man to Orlando Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

    Deputies said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

    This is a developing story. Watch Eyewitness News at 5 a.m. for the latest updates.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories