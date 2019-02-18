Man found shot dead in car in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 31-year-old-man was found shot dead in his car in the middle of the road in Orange County early Monday morning, according to Orange County deputies.
Deputies said the man had gunshot wounds to the torso and was unresponsive when they arrived on scene near the intersection of South Orange Blossom Trail and Landstreet Road.
Related Headlines
-
Deputies question person of interest after fatal stabbing at 7-Eleven in…
-
5 adults, 12 children displaced after fire destroys Apopka home, Red Cross says
-
UPDATE: Videos show panic inside Orlando International Airport during…
-
FHP: Pedestrian dies after crash on OBT in Orange County
-
‘They just swarmed in my house': Woman claims Apopka police used…
Orange County Fire Rescue transported the man to Orlando Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Deputies said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Watch Eyewitness News at 5 a.m. for the latest updates.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}