Man hurt after fight leads to stabbing in Downtown Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police say man ended up in the hospital after someone stabbed him multiple times.

It happened during a fight Sunday night, according to Orlando Police Department.

Officers responded to Court Avenue near Church Street around 10 p.m.

OPD told Channel 9 that officers took a suspect into custody.

Police haven’t released that person’s name or said what led up to the fight.

