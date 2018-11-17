Man in vehicle follows 2 girls while performing lewd act

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A man driving a vehicle followed two 12-year-old girls while masturbating Thursday afternoon near DeLand, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies said the incident was reported shortly before 4:30 p.m. near State Road 11 and Circle Drive.
Investigators said the girls had disembarked a school bus and were walking home when they noticed they were being followed by a man driving a black four-door vehicle.
The man passed them, made a U-turn and drove by them again slowly, this time while masturbating, deputies said.
Investigators said the balding man, who has short hair, is believed to be in his 30s and weighing about 300 pounds.
The incident remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to call the Sheriff's Office.
WARNING! Be on the look out for a man @VolusiaSheriff’s deputies say exposed and touched himself in front of young girls! It happened yesterday while they were walking home from their bus stop. Details at 10PM with @MarthaSugalski and @JEstevezWFTV. #WFTV #TV27at10 pic.twitter.com/9IMdM6s3Oq— Megan Cruz (@MeganWFTV) November 17, 2018
