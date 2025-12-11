Florida sues Starbucks over alleged DEI practices

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida has filed a lawsuit against Starbucks, alleging that the company’s hiring policies include unlawful racial quotas.

The lawsuit, filed by Attorney General James Uthmeier on Wednesday, claims that Starbucks has excluded or disfavored non-minorities in its employment practices and programs.

Uthmeier announced the legal action in a video posted to his social media account.

In 2020, Starbucks set specific diversity goals and linked them to incentives for senior leaders.

By 2024, the company removed specific mentions of representation from its bonus plan and began referring to it as a “talent modifier.”

A Starbucks spokesperson released the following statement to Channel 9:

“We disagree. We are deeply committed to creating opportunity for every single one of our partners (employees). Our programs and benefits are open to everyone and lawful. Our hiring practices are inclusive, fair and competitive, and designed to ensure the strongest candidate for every job, every time.”

