0 Man kidnaps, sexually assaults woman, then tries to attack her sister, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police arrested a man who they said kidnapped and sexually assaulted a woman and then tried to attack her sister.

The women were attacked on Parkway and Columbia streets near John Young Parkway, police said.

According to court documents, the first victim was walking home from her job at Walmart on July 13 when the 35-year-old suspect, Keven McClellan, suddenly approached her and said, “What did I tell you about walking home at night? It’s not safe.”

Investigators said he then punched her in the face and pulled her into some bushes where he sexually assaulted her.

Investigators said the suspect approached the victim’s sister five days later in the same area and tried offering her money. When she refused and walked away, she said he began shouting and chasing after her.

The victim was able to outrun him and call police, who found a man nearby matching both victims’ descriptions.

McClellan was charged with sexual battery and kidnapping in connection with the first incident and stalking in connection with the second.

Investigators said McClellan admitted he knew the women from seeing them at the Walmart, but denied involvement in the attacks.

He's being held in jail without bond.

