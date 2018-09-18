Man left baby in SUV during 97 degree weather in Orange City, deputies say

ORANGE CITY, Fla. - A man was arrested Monday on child neglect charges after he left an infant inside a hot SUV outside an Orange City home, deputies said.
Deputies said Andrew Kay, 25, was seen by residents on Sparkman Avenue walking around the SUV for about 45 minutes before removing a baby girl from the back seat. Deputies said the temperature outside was 97 degrees.
A neighbor called authorities who observed that the girl had “redness to her skin and was hot to the touch,” according to an incident report.
Kay told investigators that he had the child with him inside his friend’s house where he drank a couple of beers, but the evidence proved otherwise, deputies said.
The child’s mother arrived and took custody of the baby.
According to the report, the child’s mother told deputies that she and Kay were previously in a relationship, but “broke up due to his severe drinking problem.” She also told investigators that she and Andrew got back together and had the baby as a result, the report said.
The arresting deputy said he smelled alcohol emanating from Kay and that Kay’s “normal faculties were impaired.”
The incident report was sent to the Department of Children and Families.
Kay was taken to the Volusia County Jail. The jail's website shows he is no longer in custody.
