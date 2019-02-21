0 Man pulled over on I-4 hauling lemur, other exotic animals charged with DUI, prosecutors say

SANFORD, Fla. - The man involved in a DUI traffic stop that was overshadowed by some exotic animals was just charged with animal cruelty.

WFTV reporter Jeff Levkulich first covered the story in December. A lemur stole the show and forced troopers to chase it along the highway.

The suspect, Shane Taylor is now facing 14 charges that were filed Wednesday for an alleged DUI traffic stop.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said it is still actively investigating Taylor.

WFTV also learned that the punchy wallaby seen in the video from that accident sadly died just a couple of days ago.

From the sparks on the highway, to the leaping lemur being chased on I-4, it was a wild night for troopers on Dec. 1.

The man at the center of the commotion was arrested on several charges related to the traffic stop.

Nearly three months later, the state attorney formally filed 14 charges against Taylor, including leaving the scene of a crash, reckless driving, driving with a suspended license, DUI and 10 other charges related to welfare of the wildlife he was carrying.

Deborah Henry of Henry Family Farms in Illinois is the actual owner of the animals. She entered into an agreement with Taylor to lease the animals in July.

"I couldn't believe how many charges they had, but I was happy that had every single one of them," Henry said.

Of the 159 animals leased to Taylor, lists compiled by the rescuers that seized them from his Cocoa property on Friday accounts for less than a hundred of them.

Henry believes the missing animals died in Taylor's care, but no agency has confirmed that.

"I thought he had a great heart and he loved animals,” Henry said.

Following the accident, the lemur, the wallaby and other animals were being cared for at the care foundation in Apopka.

FWC said the welfare of the animals during their visits to the property all checked out.

It's not known how these charges will affect his license, but they said he should have no animals on his property right now that the FWC regulates.

#Newat6:Remember this wallaby that was injured in a suspected DUI accident on I-4 in December? I found out that it passed away. The driver Shane Taylor was officially charged with 14 counts related to the incident.What the owner of the animals involved has to say. #WFTV pic.twitter.com/gNJmCSwoqy — Jeff Levkulich (@jlevkulichWFTV) February 20, 2019

