Man says Orange County gas pump charged him when he wasn't pumping

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A St. Cloud man is warning other drivers to check the gas pump while filling up their tanks.

He said that, earlier this month, a pump at a Speedway gas station near Walt Disney World was charging him for gas that wasn't going into his car.

Kelly Bigley said the meter was creeping up even though the nozzle wasn't attached to his car.

"You see here the nozzle is in my hand," he said. "All I had done here is I run my card, selected regular and turned the handle up."

Bigley knew the video he recorded would be the only proof of what happened.

"(I was) getting charged for something I was not getting," he said.

Bigley said he saved his receipt. He paid about $25 for gas, but he's unsure of how much gas made it into his car.

"You assume you put the nozzle in and you are getting what you paid for," he said.

Traffic anchor Racquel Asa traveled to the gas station, where she discovered workers testing pumps to see if they are giving customers what they're paying for.

Two of the pumps, including the one Bigley used, were covered by yellow bags.

Records said three complaints have been filed since 2014.

Inspections later showed "indicators creeping up without an operating nozzle."

A spokesman for the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said the gas station has never paid a fine because it has always addressed the issue.

Bigley said he'll search for another place to fill up his tank.

"Twenty cents from me, 20 cents from the next guy, 30 cents from the following person -- that adds up," he said.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. provided Channel 9 with the following statement:

"Sales from the reported pump were stopped on May 26. A third-party is in the process of testing the pump equipment. Sales will not resume at this pump until testing is completed and accuracy is confirmed."

