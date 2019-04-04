0 Man shoots himself after police remove children from car, officer crashes in Kissimmee, police say

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A man shot himself following an incident with police on Wednesday, according to the Kissimmee Police Department.

Officers said they attempted to pull the man over around 6:30 p.m. near John Young Parkway and West Emmett Street.

The man had “two small children” inside the vehicle who were removed safely before the shooting, officers said.

TRENDING NOW:

Police said the man, who is suspected in a felony crime, shot himself after the children were removed.

Officials said no one else was injured.

Officers did not give any details on the man’s condition.

One officer who was responding to the incident was involved in a crash, police said.

A Kissimmee Police cruiser was seen upside down in the roadway near the shooting.

Officials said the officer was able to walk away from the damaged police cruiser and is not injured.

Officers said they are actively investigating this shooting and no other information was released.

Please be advised: All lanes on John Young Parkway are back open — Kissimmee Police (@kissimmeepolice) April 3, 2019

Happening NOW: John Young Parkway between MLK to Emmett ALL lanes are shut down due to a devolving situation. Please avoid the area. — Kissimmee Police (@kissimmeepolice) April 3, 2019

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

© 2019 Cox Media Group.