0 Suspect to boyfriend's ex: 'I will bury you alive & let a cancer eat your entire family'

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A 33-year-old woman is accused of using Instagram and Twitter to cyberstalk and threaten her boyfriend's ex-girlfriend.

Deputies said the victim traveled to a Volusia County Sheriff's Office substation in DeBary on March 20 to report Karolyn Rico-Ospina, because she feared for her safety and that of her family.

"I hope you die a painful slow death," Rico-Ospina is alleged to have said. "I hope your family watches. I hope your mother enjoys when we burn both of you together. Or should we show up at your grandfather's at Tampa?"

The alleged victim declined to discuss the incident with Channel 9 and asked to not be identified.

She said her popular workout and fitness videos have garnered thousands of followers on social media.

"I will bury you alive and let a cancer eat your entire family," Rico-Ospina is accused of saying.

Channel 9's Jeff Deal traveled to Rico-Ospina's Port Orange apartment Tuesday.

"We're with Channel 9 News, working on a story about the arrest related to cyberstalking," Deal said.

"Oh, yeah? Bye," a man said before closing the door.

Rico-Ospina threatened to ruin the victim's career and post nude photographs of the victim on social media because she owed her money, investigators said.

"Thought I would never do it? You Russian (expletive)," she is accused of saying. "How about your naked pictures with your hairy (expletive) on the net?"

Rico-Ospina was arrested on charges of threats or extortion and aggravated stalking.

