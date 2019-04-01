Stuffed puppy left at Oviedo ice cream shop, workers use social media to help find its owner

OVIEDO, Fla. - It’s been five days since a fuzzy pink and white puppy was left behind at an Oviedo Dairy Queen.
Since then, the dog has been spoiled by workers with ice cream sundaes, walks outside, and arts and crafts.
Related Headlines
But the puppy is still homesick.
TRENDING NOW:
- Southwest Airlines flights experiencing delays nationwide amid technical issues
- SEE: Meteor flashes across North Florida skies, falls to Earth as fireball
- Couple married 82 years says no secret to long life together: 'Just be nice to each other'
- Video: Punishment handed down for last year's SunPass debacle
“Day two: Still haven’t found my person, but the people watching me have lots of ice cream. Miss my kid though, waiting patiently for you to come back for me,” the puppy posted on the Oviedo Dairy Queen’s Facebook page Friday.
Workers at the Dairy Queen have chronicled the puppy’s time at the store hoping someone who knows the stuffed animal’s owner will recognize the pup and help them get reunited.
If you recognize the stuffed puppy, contact the store at 407-542-7726.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}