0 Deputies: 5 bottles of Fireball found in golf cart being driven by drunken Villages man

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - A 45-year-old man was more than three times over the legal limit while driving a golf cart on a road in The Villages development Thursday evening, the Sumter County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said they were called shortly before 7:45 p.m. to East County Road 466 and Morse Boulevard after a passerby saw Dean Hooks nodding off while waiting at a red light.

Hooks seemed groggy, his eyes were watery and bloodshot, he smelled of alcohol and he had difficulty answering simple questions, including when he was asked for his name, investigators said.

TRENDING NOW:

They said he became very defensive when he was asked for his address and his date of birth.

Deputies said Hooks told them he does not normally wear glasses, but he had a pair of glasses hanging from his shirt.

They said an opened 1.75 liter bottle of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky and four miniature bottles of the liquor were discovered on a seat beside Hooks.

Read: Police: Argument over squeegee turns into razor blade attack by Florida man

Investigators said Hooks provided two breath samples, which registered alcohol concentrations of 0.285 g/210L and 0.292 g/210L. The legal limit in Florida is 0.08 g/210L.

Deputies said Hooks read the DUI citation and refused to sign it, so he faced an additional charge.

Hooks was booked into the Sumter County Detention Center on charges of driving under the influence and resisting an officer.

An arrest report said Hooks was previously convicted in 2000 of driving under the influence in Maitland.

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

© 2019 Cox Media Group.