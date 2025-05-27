Woman arrested at Sanford airport after hitting child on plane who called her ‘fat,’ police say

SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford Airport Police arrested a woman outside an airport gate after they say she repeatedly hit a child on a plane.

The arrest report says it all started with the child calling Kristy Crampton “fat” and “Miss Piggy.”

Crampton was on board Allegiant Flight 2885 from Orlando-Sanford International Airport to Hagerstown, Maryland, on Memorial Day. The family was set to fly home from their Disney World vacation.

According to what witnesses told police, the child told Crampton she couldn’t fit in the airplane seat.

Witnesses say Crampton “began hitting the child with her fist,” and hit him on the head with a water bottle. The report says she “slammed” the child’s head into the airplane window.

The report says the child used his arms to cover his head.

Airport officials haven’t said how old the child is. However, Crampton told police the child was “very rude” and “disrespectful” during their trip to Disney. After the child called her ‘fat’, Crampton told police she took his phone away. She claims he pushed her arm off the armrest twice and that’s when she began “smacking” him, the report says.

According to the report, police say she went beyond “typical disciplinary actions.” One witness said, “the woman was not correcting the child; she was abusing him.”

The report says the family declined to give statements to police.

Crampton is charged with felony child abuse. She appeared in front of a Seminole County judge Tuesday who granted her a $10,000 bond.

The judge ordered she has no contact with the child.

The report says the FBI was notified of the incident.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group