Mother killed in Brevard County crash identified

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida state troopers are still investigating a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 that killed a woman and injured her three young children Monday afternoon.

The wreck happened in Melbourne near the Pineda Causeway. troopers say a Ford F-350 driver blew out a tire, causing it to crash into a Honda Odyssey. Both vehicles left the road and hit a guardrail.

In the Honda, 32-year-old Olivia Maggs died in the crash. Her two children and a baby in the car were hurt but are expected to survive.

The crash shut down the interstate for hours.

