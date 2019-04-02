1 dead after crash involving passenger van, BMW in Apopka

APOPKA, Fla. - A passenger van landed on its roof and a BMW ended up in the woods after a fatal crash in Apopka early Tuesday morning.
Apopka police said the crash happened just after midnight on Michael Gladden Boulevard near South Hawthorne Avenue.
Officers said a passenger in the van died on scene and the van’s driver was transported to the hospital in serious condition.
Police have not commented on the condition of anyone inside the BMW.
The crash closed down the road for nearly five hours.
This is a developing story. Watch Eyewitness News at 6 a.m. for the latest updates.
