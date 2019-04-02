0 Winter Park woman accused of fatally stabbing husband asking for bond, visitation with children

WINTER PARK, Fla. - A Winter Park woman accused of killing her husband says she wants to be able to see her kids, even if she stays behind bars.

Danielle Redlick has a hearing Tuesday to discuss her bond and an order blocking all family visitation, including her kids.

Court records show Redlick is accused of stabbing her husband Michael, a UCF executive, to death at home in January and then waiting 11 hours to call 911.

In court Tuesday, Redlick’s attorneys are expected to ask the judge to grant her video visitation with her children whose father she is accused of killing.

Jail paperwork states Redlick may have no contact directly or indirectly with the victim's family members and no unsupervised contact with her children.

The jail has taken the position that the no contact order supersedes the one allowing for supervised visitation, and prosecutors are opposing any visitation from the children.

Court records show there's also a petition for temporary custody of those children filed by another family member.

In court Tuesday, Redlick’s attorney is also set to argue that despite the charges against her, she deserves a reasonable bond.

According to investigators, around 9:30 a.m. Jan. 12, Redlick called 911, her voice shaking and broken, to report that her 65-year-old husband had suffered a tragedy in the couple's Winter Park home.

But detectives said when arrived at the couple's home the 45-year-old mother of two told a different story. She told officers that the two had an altercation and that her husband had stabbed himself and she had run into the bathroom.

According to an arrest affidavit, detectives determined that the bloody scene had been tampered with. One officer noted that the scene smelled like bleach.

The medical examiner declared Michael Redlick’s death to be a homicide. The arrest affidavit states that his stab wounds were not self inclicted and that he suffered injuries that appeared to be defensive.

Three weeks after her husband’s death, Redlick was arrested on charges of second-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence.



A judge ordered her to be held with no bond. And she has been behind bars ever since. Prosecutors have identified Redlick as a threat to the community.

