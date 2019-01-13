Winter Park police investigate suspicious death of 65-year-old

WINTER PARK, Fla. - A quiet neighborhood in Winter Park was stunned Saturday afternoon by a death that investigators said looks to be suspicious.
Deputies have not released the cause of death but said the victim is an older man.
First responders were called to a home along Temple Drive in Winter Park around 9:30 a.m.
What started as a medical emergency turned into a suspicious death investigation, deputies said.
The location, just north of Mayfield Avenue and Temple Drive, was still blocked off into the evening.
Winter Park police have been investigating for about eight hours and expect to continue past dark.
A division chief said they got a call about a dead body in the 1200 block of Temple Drive.
They found a 65-year-old man and said investigators had reason to believe he did not die naturally.
The medical examiner is in the process of transporting the body and will do an autopsy.
Police said they are still in the process of notifying the victim's next of kin.
