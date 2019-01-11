0 Toddler in back seat of stolen car found safe, Ocoee police say

OCOEE, Fla. - Ocoee police said they found a 2-year-old boy who was in the back seat of a stolen car.

The carjacking happened in Friday at about 10:45 a.m. at the Good Holmes Plaza on West Colonial Drive and Good Holmes Road. The toddler was in the back seat of the car at the time of the carjacking, police said.

The mother struggled with the man who stole the car, police said. The mother called out that her child was in the car as the man drove away, police said.

TRENDING NOW:

"Despite her best efforts, this subject was able to get away with the car with her 2-year-old in the back seat," Ocoee Police Department Deputy Chief Saima Plasencia said.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office found Jemoy M. Gordon in the stolen car on Apopka-Vineland Road and Balboa Drive, police said.

Photos: Man arrested after toddler found safe in stolen car

"My daughter called me and I didn't know what to think. I was trembling," the child's grandmother said.

Gordon was arrested and charged with carjacking and abduction, police said.

The boy was not injured and was reunited with his mother.

CARJACKING UPDATE: VEHICLE AND CHILD HAVE BEEN LOCATED! SUBJECT IN CUSTODY! — Ocoee Police (@OcoeePD) January 11, 2019

A HUGE THANK YOU to our partners at the Orange County Sheriff's Office, Florida for locating our missing child and capturing the carjacking subject! Excellent work by Deputies Del Guercio, Brocher, and their squad members! pic.twitter.com/gnE5cpEbYF — Ocoee Police (@OcoeePD) January 11, 2019

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

© 2019 Cox Media Group.