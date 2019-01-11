  • Rare 1943 bronze Lincoln penny sells for $204,000

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A rare 1943 bronze Lincoln penny has sold for more than $200,000 at a Florida auction. Heritage Auctions said more than 30 people bid on the rare coin Thursday night.

    Only 10 to 15 bronze Lincoln pennies are believed to exist. They were mistakenly minted in bronze instead of steel. The bronze and copper were being saved to fill metal shortages during World War II.
     
    The auction house said Don Lutes found one of the pennies in his pocket in 1947 after getting some change at his high school cafeteria. They said it is the first time his coin has appeared at auction since the teen found it in his pocket decades ago.
     
    Lutes died in September. He directed all proceeds from the sale to be donated to the Berkshire Athenaeum at Pittsfield's Public Library.

