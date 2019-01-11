Rare 1943 bronze Lincoln penny sells for $204,000

ORLANDO, Fla. - A rare 1943 bronze Lincoln penny has sold for more than $200,000 at a Florida auction. Heritage Auctions said more than 30 people bid on the rare coin Thursday night.
Only 10 to 15 bronze Lincoln pennies are believed to exist. They were mistakenly minted in bronze instead of steel. The bronze and copper were being saved to fill metal shortages during World War II.
The auction house said Don Lutes found one of the pennies in his pocket in 1947 after getting some change at his high school cafeteria. They said it is the first time his coin has appeared at auction since the teen found it in his pocket decades ago.
Lutes died in September. He directed all proceeds from the sale to be donated to the Berkshire Athenaeum at Pittsfield's Public Library.
Related Headlines
TRENDING NOW:
- Person killed by helicopter blades at airport, officials say
- Sheriff: Jayme Closs found alive, suspect in custody
- Casey Anthony's parents ask to postpone foreclosure trial after crash
- Norovirus outbreak sickens 277 on Oasis of the Seas
Our January 9 - 14 FUN US Coins Signature Auction is now closing soon! Head to our site to view the entire collection! https://t.co/jK6Ai8TisI#Coins #Numismatics #CoinAuction pic.twitter.com/K05pZOQ3nv— Heritage Auctions (@HeritageAuction) January 4, 2019
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}