Marion County

SUV accident claims life of 2-year-old in Ocala driveway

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
Crime scene Sheriff's office tape at a crime scene. (Nick Papantonis)
By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

OCALA, Fla. — A 2-year-old child was killed on Tuesday after being hit by an SUV in the driveway of a residence in Ocala.

On February 10, the child was struck by a tan SUV as it backed out of a private driveway.

The Acura driver did not see the child playing behind the vehicle prior to the incident.

The child was taken to a nearby hospital but did not survive his injuries.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2026 Cox Media Group

Jake Jordan

Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

Jake Jordan is a UCF Radio and Television alum on the WFTV Content Center Team. He hosts podcasts and live shows, and previously worked as a producer, reporter, and anchor on Orlando's Morning News with Scott Anez.

0

Most Read