SUV accident claims life of 2-year-old in Ocala driveway

OCALA, Fla. — A 2-year-old child was killed on Tuesday after being hit by an SUV in the driveway of a residence in Ocala.

On February 10, the child was struck by a tan SUV as it backed out of a private driveway.

The Acura driver did not see the child playing behind the vehicle prior to the incident.

The child was taken to a nearby hospital but did not survive his injuries.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group