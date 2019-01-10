0 Casey Anthony's parents ask to postpone foreclosure trial after serious I-4 crash, court docs say

ORLANDO, Fla. - The attorneys for George and Cindy Anthony, whose daughter, Casey Anthony, was tried and found not guilty for killing her daughter, Caylee, are asking their foreclosure trial be postponed, after George was badly injured in a crash on I-4.

WFTV Channel 9 was first to report in November that George Anthony drove off I-4 westbound in Daytona Beach and flipped his wife Cindy’s Toyota 4-Runner.

A witness told Florida Highway Patrol that Anthony traveled off the right shoulder a few miles before the exit for SR-44 on Saturday, Nov. 24. Anthony tried to swerve back onto the roadway before losing control and overturning several times, traveling through the right, center and left lanes before coming to a rest off the median shoulder, FHP said.

The airbag in Anthony's vehicle didn't inflate because the vehicle didn't strike anything, FHP said. George Anthony, 67, suffered “incapacitating” injuries. His current condition is still unknown.

As George Anthony recovers, he and his wife are facing foreclosure on the home the media camped out in front of for months as the search continued for their granddaughter, Caylee.

The trial was scheduled to start March 1, but court documents show the Anthonys and their attorney are asking for the trial to be delayed because the accident precludes him from appearing or speaking at the trial.

The home is where Casey Anthony was living when her daughter disappeared and was later found dead.

George and his wife, Cindy Anthony, were thrown into the national spotlight a decade ago when the Orlando couple’s granddaughter, Caylee, disappeared. The 3-year-old girl, who lived with her mother and grandparents, was last seen in June 2008. Cindy Anthony reported her missing a month later.

The couple’s daughter, Casey, was arrested on suspicion of child neglect, telling police that a babysitter took the child.

In December 2008, a utility worker found Caylee’s remains near Chickasaw Trail, not far from where the Anthonys live.

Casey Anthony later claimed that her daughter drowned on the day she disappeared.

In 2011, after a high-profile trial that brought worldwide attention to an Orlando courtroom, a jury found Casey Anthony not guilty in her daughter’s death. Jurors did convict her, however, for lying to law enforcement.

Casey Anthony lives in Palm Beach, Florida, and speaks to her mother on occasion, but has no contact with her father, according to reports.

