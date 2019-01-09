  • Wrong-way driver killed, hot asphalt spilled on road after crashes on I-95, FHP says

    By: Sarah Wilson

    VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A 23-year-old Daytona Beach man who was driving the wrong-way on southbound Interstate 95 in Volusia County died after crashing head-on into an SUV, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

    The driver of the SUV suffered critical injuries, FHP said. The crash also triggered a second accident when a UPS truck slowed while coming upon the wreck and the driver of a dump truck hauling asphalt failed to slow down and struck the UPS truck, troopers said.

    The asphalt truck then overturned, spilling hot asphalt across the highway, FHP said.

    Troopers said the dump truck driver suffered serious injuries, and the UPS driver had minor injuries following the crash.

    Lt. Kim Montes said drivers can expect a "long-term closure" of I-95 southbound near mile-marker 242 as the spilled asphalt is removed from the road and the roadway is repaired.

    The crashes, which happened just before 1 a.m., were the first of two fatal accidents on highways in Volusia County overnight causing delays during Thursday's morning commute.

    The morning's other deadly crash happened two hours later around 2:45 a.m. on Interstate 4 eastbound. Troopers said the crash happened near Exit 108 at Dirksen Drive/Debary Avenue.

    Montes said a tow truck driver was merging back onto I-4 eastbound after loading on a vehicle involved in an earlier crash when it was rear-ended by an SUV.

    Montes said the driver of the SUV, identified as 35-year-old Adolfo Lopez of Deltona, died on scene and that the tow truck driver and passenger were transported with minor injuries.

    All lanes of Interstate 4 reopened before 10 a.m.

    This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Eyewitness News for the latest updates.

     

