Driver killed in Lake County after fatal treeline crash

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A 2000 Ford F-250 accident on County Road 450 near Babb Road led to the driver’s death at the scene.

According to FHP, the vehicle was traveling westbound when it failed to navigate a curve, went off the road into the treeline, and crashed.

The impact resulted in the vehicle rotating, and the driver was partially ejected from the truck.

The driver, a 51-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene, and authorities are investigating the crash.

